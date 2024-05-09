MOSCOW, May 9 — Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that there was nothing unusual in a planned exercise involving the practice deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, Russian news agencies reported.

“There is nothing unusual here, this is planned work,” Putin said, Russian news agencies reported. He met officers from what the Kremlin calls its special military operation in Ukraine on May 7.

Russia said on Monday it would practise the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons as part of a military exercise after what the Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States. — Reuters

