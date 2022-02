US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of Russia an invasion during the ongoing Winter Olympics. — AFP file pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 11 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today said Russia is amassing yet more troops on Ukraine’s border, and warned an invasion during the ongoing Winter Olympics was possible.

“We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear that includes during the Olympics,” he said, brushing aside suggestions that Moscow would wait until the Beijing Games have concluded to avoid upstaging its ally China. — AFP