Russia also recorded 701 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government’s coronavirus task force said. ― Reuters pic

OSCOW, Feb 10 — Russia reported 197,076 Covid-19 cases today, a record daily high, as the Omicron variant, which accounted for 70 per cent of detected infections, continued to spread across the country.

