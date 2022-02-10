Kazakh leader thanks Putin for help during January unrest

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kazakhstan, Moscow’s close ally, was now firmly standing on its feet. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Feb 10 — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today for helping to prevent a coup in the Central Asian nation last month, which both leaders blamed on international “bandits” and “terrorists”.

Putin said Kazakhstan, Moscow’s close ally, was now firmly standing on its feet and expressed hope the two countries would continue their cooperation.

A Russia-led security bloc sent troops to Kazakhstan last month amid the worst unrest in the former Soviet republic’s post-Soviet history. — Reuters