Iran's nuclear ambitions have come under heavy scrutiny. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Feb 9 — Iran will continue advancing its ballistic missile programme, the country’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency today.

“We will continue on the path of growth, development and excellence for our missile power, both in terms of quantity and quality,” he said.— Reuters