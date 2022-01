The pill, molnupiravir, has been approved by Britain for use in people with mild to moderate Covid-19. —Merck & Co Inc/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 24 — Merck & Co’s antiviral pill will be evaluated in a large British trial as a possible treatment for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, amid the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The pill, molnupiravir, has been approved by Britain for use in people with mild to moderate Covid-19, but it is not known whether it would work in patients hospitalised with severe illness, and the trial, dubbed RECOVERY, will look into that, scientists said today. — Reuters