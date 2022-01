Despite the rise in cases, the government has ordered the reopening of most stores. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 —The Netherlands registered a record 42,000 coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, acdording to data released by health officials today.

On Friday, the government ordered the reopening of most stores after a month-long lockdown intended to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus in the Netherlands. — Reuters