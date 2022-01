Japan had seen fewer cases in recent months, but experts had warned of a potential sixth wave of infections. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 4 — The number of new Covid-19 infections in Japan rose above 1,000 today for the first time in three months, the Jiji news agency reported.

Japan had seen fewer cases in recent months, but experts had warned of a potential sixth wave of infections during the winter. — Reuters