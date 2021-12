A woman wearing a face mask walks past a mobile advertising screen encouraging people to get a Covid-19 booster vaccine in Bolton, Britain, December 18, 2021. — ETX Studio pic

LONDON, Dec 18 — Cases in the United Kingdom of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus jumped sharply in the latest daily figures provided by British health authorities today.

Confirmed Omicron-variant Covid-19 cases hit 24,968 as of 1800 GMT on December 17, up by just over 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said. — Reuters