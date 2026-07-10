BANTING, July 10 — A teenage girl accused of stabbing a student at a secondary school in Banting arrived at the Telok Datok Magistrate’s Court here today to face charges.

The teenager arrived at the court compound at 8.32 am under tight police escort.

She had previously been remanded for four days beginning July 7, with the case investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Earlier, members of the media who arrived at the court compound were denied entry as the case involves a juvenile accused.

Yesterday, the media reported that resentment harboured against a schoolmate is believed to have been the motive behind the stabbing of a Form Three female student at a secondary school in Banting, Kuala Langat, on Monday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said, however, that preliminary investigations, including statements recorded from several individuals and 10 students whose names appeared in a note circulated on social media, found that the incident was not linked to bullying.

Earlier, the Selangor Education Department said in a statement that the suspect, believed to have stabbed a female student at a school in Banting, had been arrested by police, while the injured student received treatment at Banting Hospital. — Bernama