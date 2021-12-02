Blinken says US has deep concerns about Russian posture over Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is attending the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) annual meeting of foreign ministers. — Reuters pic

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 — The United States is worried over Russia’s posture towards Ukraine and will support the country together with Nato allies, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today in connection with bilateral talks with Ukraine’s foreign minister.

Blinken is attending the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) annual meeting of foreign ministers amid tensions between the West and Russia over troop deployments on Ukraine’s borders and a migrant crisis with Belarus. — Reuters