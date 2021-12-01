Denmark says person infected with Omicron variant participated in large concert

Denmark has already confirmed four cases of the new Omicron variant, all of whom had travelled to South Africa.. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

COPENHAGEN, Dec 1 — A person infected with the new Omicron coronavirus variant participated in a large concert on Saturday, the Danish Patient Safety Authority said today.

The person was one of 1,600 people attending a concert with Danish DJ Martin Jensen in the northern city of Aalborg on Saturday.

Denmark has already confirmed four cases of the new Omicron variant, all of whom had travelled to South Africa.

A spokesperson for the Danish Patient Safety Authority could not verify if the infected concert-goer had been travelling. — Reuters