Swedish parliament elects Social Democrat leader as new PM, again

Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson speaks after being appointed as new prime minister after a voting iin the Swedish parliament Riksdagen, in Stockholm, Sweden November 29, 2021. — TT News Agency via Reuters pic

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 — Swedish parliament for the second time in less than a week elected Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister today, leaving the country’s first female premier to navigate a fragmented and fraught political landscape.

The former finance minister won a similar vote last week but threw in the towel only hours later after a junior coalition partner abandoned the government over a lost budget vote.

Andersson will now form a minority government only consisting of her own party. — Reuters