Swedish parliament elects Social Democrat leader as new PM, again

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 — Swedish parliament for the second time in less than a week elected Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister today, leaving the country’s first female premier to navigate a fragmented and fraught political landscape.
The former finance minister won a similar vote last week but threw in the towel only hours later after a junior coalition partner abandoned the government over a lost budget vote.
Andersson will now form a minority government only consisting of her own party. — Reuters