Biden to hold Africa summit to boost US ties, says Blinken

ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) Commission Vice President Finda Koroma (right) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) take the stage for a speech on US Africa Policy at the Economic Community of West African States in Abuja, Nigeria, on November 19, 2021. Blinken is on a five day trip to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal. — AFP pic

ABUJA (Nigeria), Nov 19 — US President Joe Biden plans to hold a summit with African leaders to show US commitment to the continent, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced today.

“President Biden intends to host the US-Africa Leaders Summit to drive the kind of high-level diplomacy and engagement that can transform relationships and make effective cooperation possible,” Blinken said in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

Blinken, who is on his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as secretary of state, did not give a date for the summit.

The move comes as China steps up engagement with Africa including through a major meeting this month in Senegal, where Blinken heads later Friday.

US allies France, Britain and Japan have also been holding regular summits with African leaders. — AFP