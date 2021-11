Booster doses will be available after the second vaccine dose. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 — Brazilian health minister Marcelo Queiroga said today the government will offer Covid-19 booster shots to everyone older than 18.

Queiroga said the booster shots will be available five months after the second vaccine dose, and there were enough doses for the entire population. — Reuters