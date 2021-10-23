Report: Japan PM Kishida making arrangements to attend COP26 climate summit

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo October 4, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 23 ― Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making arrangements to try and attend the UN climate conference set to start on October 31 in Glasgow, the daily Yomiuri reported today.

His attendance at the COP26 climate summit would mark the first overseas trip for Kishida, who became premier earlier this month and is currently leading his party through a lower house election that is also set for October 31.

Kishida would fly to Glasgow immediately after the vote counting starts, but he may cancel his trip depending on the results of the election, the report said.

Polls show that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is likely to lose seats but maintain a majority as the ruling coalition with their partner, the Komeito party.

Kishida had previously said that he would like to attend the summit remotely. ― Reuters