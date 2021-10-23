Covid-19 deaths in Russia hit record for fifth straight day as lockdown looms

Despite developing one of the world’s first vaccines against Covid-19, Russia has vaccinated only about a third of its population. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Oct 23 — Russia reported 1,075 Covid-19 deaths today, its fifth straight daily record, as the authorities prepare to shut workplaces countrywide and lock down the capital.

A record 37,678 new cases were also reported. Despite developing one of the world’s first vaccines against Covid-19, Russia has vaccinated only about a third of its population, one of the lowest rates in Europe.

President Vladimir Putin this week approved a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Oct. 28, with only essential shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open. — Reuters