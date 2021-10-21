French parliament approves extension of Covid-19 health pass measures

Women walk past a coronavirus disease vaccination centre installed in front of Paris town hall in France July 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 21 ― France's lower house of parliament voted to approve extending the country's Covid-19 health pass measures until at least July 31, 2022, as governments around Europe look to ensure they can curb the virus as the winter season approaches.

The pass proves the holder has been fully vaccinated against Covid, or has recently tested negative for Covid, thereby allowing the holder to enter places such as bars and restaurants and sports venues where the health pass is compulsory.

Nationwide demonstrations broke out in France in August by those opposed to the Covid health pass, although the numbers of protesters have gradually fallen in recent weeks. ― Reuters