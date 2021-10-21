Canada to unveil vaccine passport plans today, says source

Trudeau is slated to speak to reporters in Ottawa at 10am following a technical briefing by officials from several government departments including immigration, public health, transportation and the Canada Border Services Agency. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TORONTO, Oct 21 ― Canada will unveil plans today for a vaccine passport, a government source said yesterday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laying out how the proof-of-vaccination method will be implemented.

Trudeau is slated to speak to reporters in Ottawa at 10am following a technical briefing by officials from several government departments including immigration, public health, transportation and the Canada Border Services Agency.

As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and travel resumes, countries including Canada have begun requiring proof of vaccination as a condition of travel. For Canadians, that has so far meant receipts or QR codes that differ from province to province.

Canada recently reopened its borders to international travellers bearing proof of vaccination, and previously waived quarantine requirements for returning Canadian travellers who showed they were immunized. ― Reuters