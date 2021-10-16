US says will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travellers

A TSA officer wearing a face mask clears a departing passenger at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia March 12, 2020. The US CDC says it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travellers. ― Reuters file pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 ― The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late yesterday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travellers, a boost to travellers from Canada and other places.

The CDC said last week that it would accept any vaccine authorized for use by US regulators or the World Health Organization. “While CDC has not recommended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records,” a CDC spokeswoman said.

The White House said yesterday the new vaccine requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States will begin November 8 for visitors crossing at land borders as well as international air travellers.

Representative Brian Higgins, a New York Democrat representing a district along the Canadian border, had on Friday asked the CDC if it would accept the mixed vaccine doses noting “nearly four million Canadians, equivalent to 10 per cent of their fully vaccinated population, have received mixed doses of the available mRNA Covid-19 vaccines ― this includes the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

The CDC said the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use, as well as those authorised by the WHO, will be accepted for entry into the United States, including the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The CDC said “individuals who have any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorised or WHO emergency use listed Covid-19 two-dose series are considered fully vaccinated.”

The CDC plans to answer other questions and release a contact tracing order for international air visitors by October 25. ― Reuters