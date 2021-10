File photo of a person seen queuing in their car at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Chessington, Britain, London, Britain, April 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 16 ― Britain reported 43,423 new Covid-19 cases today, government statistics showed, with the total number of cases recorded between October 10 and October 16 up 12.8 per cent from the previous seven days.

The daily data showed 148 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, with the seven-day total up 5.4 per cent from the previous week. ― Reuters