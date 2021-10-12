Moderna seeks Covid-19 vaccine booster clearance in older adults, high-risk individuals

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 12— Moderna Inc today said the US Food and Drug Administration should authorize booster doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in fully vaccinated older adults and other high-risk individuals.

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response, while reducing the number of “breakthrough” infections in fully-vaccinated adults.

Moderna’s comments were released in briefing documents ahead of a Thursday meeting of the FDA’s outside expert advisers to discuss the booster dose. — Reuters