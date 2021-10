File photo of people wearing protective face masks are seen before a rehearsal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Hamura, outskirts of Tokyo February 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 9 — Tokyo’s government said today that new daily infections of Covid-19 in the Japanese capital declined to 82, the lowest since Oct. 19 last year.

Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August in a wave driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency that had lasted for almost six months. — Reuters