MOSCOW, Aug 16 — Russia reported 806 coronavirus-related deaths today, close to a record high amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the infectious Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce also reported 20,765 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,489 in Moscow, pushing the infection tally to 6,621,601 since the pandemic began. — Reuters