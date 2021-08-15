Deep concern over Afghanistan’s future, violence must end, says UK’s Raab

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he shared his 'deep concerns' with his Pakistan counterpart. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Aug 15 — Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab today said he was deeply concerned about the future of Afghanistan and called on the Taliban insurgents to end violence as they entered the capital city Kabul.

“Shared my deep concerns about the future for Afghanistan with FM Qureshi,” Raab wrote on Twitter, referring to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Agreed it is critical that the international community is united in telling the Taliban that the violence must end and human rights must be protected.” — Reuters