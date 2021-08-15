Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Qatar on Sunday, govt negotiator says

Taliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in this still image taken from social media video uploaded on August 15, 2021. — Social media via Reu

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON/DUBAI, Aug 15 — An Afghanistan government delegation, including senior official Abdullah Abdullah, will travel to Qatar today to meet with representatives of the Taliban, an Afghanistan negotiator said.

Fawzi Koofi, a member of the Kabul negotiating team, confirmed to Reuters the delegation would meet with the Taliban in the Gulf state after the militant group earlier entered Kabul.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the Afghan delegation and Taliban representatives would discuss a transition of power, adding that US officials would also be involved. — Reuters