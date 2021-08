Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 8, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 14 — Tokyo’s new daily coronavirus cases hit 5,094 today, a day after marking a record of 5,773, the Tokyo government said. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday urged people to refrain from travelling as Covid-19 cases spiked to record highs in Tokyo and nationwide, heaping pressure on the medical system. — Reuters