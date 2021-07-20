Electoral jury says Leftist Pedro Castillo is Peru’s president-elect

Pedro Castillo was declared the victor six weeks after a polarising vote that leaves Fujimori facing an imminent corruption trial. — AFP pic

LIMA, July 20 — Leftist school teacher Pedro Castillo was proclaimed Peru’s president-elect yesterday by an elections jury after reviewing claims of electoral fraud raised by his right-wing rival, Keiko Fujimori.

The trade unionist, 51, was declared the victor six weeks after a polarising vote that leaves Fujimori facing an imminent corruption trial.

“I proclaim Jose Pedro Castillo Terrones president of the republic,” the head of the JNE elections jury, Jorje Luis Salas, said in a brief virtual ceremony.

The jury validated the vote count which gave Castillo 50.12 per cent of the ballots cast, some 44,000 more than Fujimori, who pledged earlier Monday to recognise the result.

Fujimori had claimed fraud despite observers from the Organisation of American States, the United States and European Union declaring the vote free and fair.

Prosecutors have said they would seek a 30-year jail term for Fujimori on charges of taking money from scandal-tainted Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to fund failed presidential bids in 2011 and 2016.

Under Peruvian law, the case against Fujimori would have been suspended if she became president until after her term.

The new president is due to be sworn in on July 28. — AFP