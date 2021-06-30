EU to add Canada, 10 other states to safe travel list

Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 states approved the additions at a meeting today, with the change to take effect in the coming days. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, June 30 — European Union governments agreed today to add Canada and 10 other countries to their list of states from which they will allow non-essential travel, EU diplomats said.

Ex-EU member Britain, where the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, is not on the list.

The 11 countries joining it are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Jordan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

EU countries are recommended to gradually to lift travel restrictions for the current 14 countries on the list - Albania, Australia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.

Chinese administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau are also included.

Individual EU countries can still opt to demand a negative Covid-19 test or a period of quarantine. — Reuters