Cars are seen outside Ibn Khatib hospital where a fire was sparked by an oxygen tank explosion, in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. — Reuters pic

BAGHDAD, April 25 — Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended the health minister and referred him for investigation after a fire at a Baghdad hospital, a government statement said today.

A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad yesterday that had been equipped to house Covid-19 patients. — Reuters