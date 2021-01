Head of Pontianak Basarnas, Yopi, gives a speech during a conference after Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 with more than 50 people on board, lost contact after taking off, according to local media at Supadio Airport, Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan Province, Indon

JAKARTA, Jan 9 — The Indonesian Navy has determined the coordinates of a Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing after taking off from the capital Jakarta and ships have been deployed to the location, Navy official Abdul Rasyid said.

“The coordinates have been found and have been given to all Navy vessels in the area,” he told reporters. — Reuters

MORE TO COME.