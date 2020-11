US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to journalists' questions during a news conference, at a hotel in Mexico City April 30, 2015. —— Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 — US President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Antony Blinken his secretary of state, Bloomberg reported yesterday, citing unidentified sources.

Bloomberg said an announcement was expected tomorrow. Biden's transition team declined comment and Blinken did not respond to a request for comment.

A Biden ally, who did not want to be identified, told Reuters Blinken was Biden's most likely choice for secretary of state. — Reuters