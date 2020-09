Spain has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with Ibiza now going into partial lockdown. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Sept 30 — The town of Ibiza will go into partial lockdown from Friday after the coronavirus contagion has spread quickly there in the past weeks, the Balearic Island region said in a statement today.

The restrictions on residents’ mobility and activities in the capital of the Balearic island will last 15 days.

The contagion rate in the town is three times as high as in the rest of the Balearic Islands. — Reuters