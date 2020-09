The country of 9.5 million has been rocked by mass protests and strikes since an Aug. 9 presidential election. — Reuters pic

MINSK, Sept 26 — Belarusian police detained more than 10 people at an opposition rally in the capital Minsk today, a Reuters reporter witnessed.

The country of 9.5 million has been rocked by mass protests and strikes since an Aug. 9 presidential election which the opposition said was rigged. — Reuters