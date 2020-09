Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said so long as everyone 'follows the rules' there should be no issues — UK Parliament handout via Reuters

LONDON, Sept 20 — British Health Minister Matt Hancock said today a second national lockdown was one possible step to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but it was not what he wanted to happened.

“If everybody follows the rules then we can avoid further national lockdowns, but we, of course, have to be prepared to take action if that’s what’s necessary,” Hancock told the BBC.

“I don’t rule it out, I don’t want to see it.” — Reuters