Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, same as day earlier

This file photograph taken March 23, 2020 shows employees eating during lunch break at an auto plant of Dongfeng Honda in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Sept 14 — China today reported 10 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for September 13, the same as a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China reported 39 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 70 a day earlier.

As of yesterday, mainland China had a total of 85,194 confirmed infections of the coronavirus, it said. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. — Reuters