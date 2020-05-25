344 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally stands at 31,960

A migrant worker looks on outside his room in a factory-converted dormitory, ahead of the Hari Raya celebrations amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore May 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 25 — Singapore has confirmed 344 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 31,960.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Four cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The ministry said the lower number of cases is partly due to fewer tests being conducted.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MoH added. — TODAY