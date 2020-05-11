Fast and furious: Ontario 19-year-old charged for 'unbelievable' speeding

Canadian police have charged a 19-year-old man with dangerous driving at 308 kph on the Ontario highway May 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, May 11 — A 19-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after “unbelievable” speeding on an Ontario highway, Canadian police said yesterday.

“This is the fastest speed that I've ever heard of,” said Sergeant Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter. “Unbelievable speeds, we're talking 308 kilometres per hour (191 mph).”

The driver, accompanied by another man his age, was driving his father's Mercedes late Saturday night on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway. His driver's licence was immediately suspended and the car impounded for seven days.

“This is absolutely egregious for anyone to be going those kinds of speeds,” Schmidt said, adding that other drivers honked their horns to express their satisfaction when police pulled the teen driver over. — AFP