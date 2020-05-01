Trump brushes off opinion polls showing Joe Biden in lead for president

US President Donald Trump talks with a Reuters reporter on the Covid-19 pandemic and other subjects in the White House in Washington April 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 1 — US President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday he does not believe opinion polls showing his likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden leads him in the 2020 race for the White House.

During an Oval Office interview, the Republican president said he did not expect the election to be a referendum on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and voiced surprise the former vice president was doing well.

“I don't believe the polls,” Trump said. “I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put a man in who's incompetent.”

Trump has criticised Biden's decades-long record as a US senator and as President Barack Obama's vice president. Biden is expected to win his party's nomination for the November 3 election at an August convention.

“And I don't mean incompetent because of a condition that he's got now. I mean he's incompetent for 30 years. Everything he ever did was bad. His foreign policy was a disaster,” Trump said.

Yesterday, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis suggested that he bought Chinese government propaganda about the pandemic being contained — and that it had diminished Trump's credibility.

In an emailed statement, Bates wrote that the Biden campaign put zero stock in what Trump believes.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted this week about a general election matchup showed 44 per cent of registered voters saying they would back Biden in the election, with 40 per cent saying they would support Trump.

More critical for Trump, a recent poll by Reuters/Ipsos of the three battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had Biden with a 45-39 per cent edge over the president. Trump's victories in those states in the 2016 election helped propel him to the White House.

Trump closely questioned his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and other political advisers after they showed him poll numbers showing him losing his re-election bid to Biden, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The president was told he was behind Biden in many key battleground states and would have lost the Electoral College if the election had taken place in April.

Trump, in a tweet early yesterday, said he supported Parscale. “Actually, he is doing a great job. I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so,” he said.

'Referendum on a lot of things'

Trump told Reuters on Wednesday he did not view the election as a test of how he did with the pandemic.

“No, I don't think so. I think it's a referendum on a lot of things,” Trump said. “I think it's going to be a referendum on all the things we've done and certainly this will be a part of it, but we've done a great job.”

Biden has criticised Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Asked if he would debate Biden, Trump responded: “Of course.”

The president has sought to stir up discord in Democratic Party ranks about Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race and endorsed Biden.

The president has suggested that if fellow progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren had dropped out of the Democratic contest earlier, Sanders would have prevailed over Biden.

“He should never have won the primary, ever in a million years, because those votes were taken away. They were taken away from Bernie Sanders. And I think I'm going to get a lot of Bernie Sanders voters,” Trump said.

Trump has sought to make the case to Sanders' supporters that their preferred candidate was treated unfairly, building on resentment that still lingers from 2016 when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton beat Sanders for the nomination before losing to Trump in the general election. — Reuters

Biden to give first interview responding to sexual assault accusation

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden for the first time on Friday is set to personally address a former Senate aide's accusation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 - a claim that his campaign has denied.

Biden is scheduled to be interviewed about the matter on the MSNBC program "Morning Joe," the cable TV network said on Twitter on Thursday. Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the interview. His campaign has said the incident never occurred but he has remained silent about it.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, gave a forceful defense of Biden, highlighting the former vice president's long history of supporting policies to stop the abuse of women.

The interview plan comes after some fellow Democrats urged Biden, 77, to directly respond to the accusation.

A California woman named Tara Reade, who worked as a staff assistant in Biden's U.S. Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993, has accused Biden in media interviews of pinning her against a wall in 1993, reaching under her skirt and pushing his fingers inside her.

Biden is set to challenge Republican President Donald Trump, 73, in the Nov. 3 U.S. election. Trump has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual assault and misconduct over the years, allegations he and his aides have denied.

"I think he should respond," Trump said of Biden at a media briefing on Thursday. "It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations."

Pelosi, who formally endorsed Biden for president on Monday, noted that staffers who ran Biden's Senate office have said they had no recollection of a sexual assault complaint.

"I have complete respect for the whole #MeToo movement," Pelosi said at a news conference. "There is also due process and the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden."

"He is the personification of hope and optimism and authenticity for our country - a person of great values," Pelosi added.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm Reade's accusation and also was unable to reach Reade or a representative for her for comment.

Several news outlets that have published Reade's account, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, have interviewed a friend who said Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time. Another friend told the Times that Reade told her in 2008 about a previous traumatic incident involving Biden. Reade's brother also confirmed parts of Reade's account to The Intercept and the Post.

On Monday, the Business Insider news website published an interview with a former neighbor who said Reade told her in the mid-1990s that Biden had put his fingers inside her.

Reade, 56, told media interviewers she complained at the time about sexual harassment, though not sexual assault, to three of Biden's Senate aides. The Biden campaign released a statement from one, Marianne Baker, who said she never received any report of inappropriate behavior in nearly 20 years of working for Biden.

The Post and Times interviewed the other two aides, both of whom told the newspapers they had no recollection of Reade's complaint.

Reade was one of eight women who last year came forward to say Biden had hugged, kissed or touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable, though none accused him of sexual assault. Reade publicly accused him of the assault on a podcast in March.

Some prominent Democratic women have stepped forward to defend Biden. Others have asked him to address the accusation.

"It can't appear that she's being ignored just because it's an inconvenient truth for certain people in the Democratic Party," said Nina Turner, who was national campaign co-chair for the presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden. Reuters