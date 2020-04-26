Kyodo: Tokyo confirms 72 new coronavirus cases today

Elderly people wearing protective face masks walk on the street after the government announced state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures following the Covid-19 outbreak at Sugamo district in Tokyo April 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 26 — Tokyo registered 72 new coronavirus cases today, Kyodo news agency reported, the lowest daily tally since April 1.

The latest figures bring total coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital city to more than 3,900 cases, according to statistics of Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Today, the total number of cases in Japan had reached 13,231, with 360 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said. The government has encouraged residents to stay indoors as much as possible during the Golden Week holiday period. — Reuters