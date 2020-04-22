Media: Youths clash with police in new night of trouble in Paris suburbs

Police lines are seen to prevent people from walking near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in France April 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, April 22 — Youths clashed with police overnight in suburbs around Paris, Le Point website and Agence France Presse reported today, the latest outbreak of trouble as strict lockdown rules to tackle the coronavirus heighten social tensions.

Clashes took place in areas such as Villeneuve-La-Garenne, Nanterre and Clichy. Social media networks carried images showing gangs of youths setting off fireworks in the direction of police forces, and of cars having been set on fire.

Officials at the Paris police department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Trouble first broke out in Villeneuve-La-Garenne last weekend, after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision with an unmarked police car during a check.

Police, who have launched an enquiry into the incident, said they had wanted to question the rider who had been seen speeding the wrong way down a street without a helmet.

France’s ‘banlieues’ — high-rise housing estates on the outskirts of major cities — have long been flashpoints of anger over social and economic grievances. In 2005, unrest lasted three weeks after two youths died fleeing police in a northern Paris suburb. — Reuters