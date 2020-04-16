‘The sun will shine again,’ Captain Tom 99, says as he complete US$15mn walk

Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, walks to raise money for health workers, by attempting to walk the length of his garden one hundred times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, April 16 ― Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran, completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday, raising more than £12 million (RM65.20 million) for the health service in an endeavour that has sown joy across the country amid the coronavirus gloom.

“For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away,” said Moore, dressed in a blazer and tie and displaying his war medals, after completing his walk.

Retired army captain Moore, who has used a rollator to move around since breaking his hip, set himself the target of walking the 25 metres around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30.

He completed the walk on Thursday to praise from around the country - and even a salute from soldiers in the regiment which replaced his own. Raised in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two.

“You’ve all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right, it might take time,” Moore said. “At the end of the day we shall all be okay again.”

He said he had been inspired by the care he received from Britain’s state-run health service when he broke his hip and when he was treated for cancer. ― Reuters