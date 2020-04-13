Thailand reports 28 new Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths

BANGKOK, April 13 — Thailand reported 28 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths today.
Of the new cases, 18 are linked to previous cases, seven without connection to old cases, and 3 are Thai nationals who had travelled to South Sulawesi province, Indonesia for a religious gathering last month.
Majority of the new cases are in the capital Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities, while 1,288 patients have recovered and gone home. — Reuters