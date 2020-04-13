Thailand reports 28 new Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths

A woman wears a face mask during a service at The Holy Redeemer Church as they celebrate Catholic Easter, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 13 — Thailand reported 28 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths today.

Of the new cases, 18 are linked to previous cases, seven without connection to old cases, and 3 are Thai nationals who had travelled to South Sulawesi province, Indonesia for a religious gathering last month.

Majority of the new cases are in the capital Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities, while 1,288 patients have recovered and gone home. — Reuters