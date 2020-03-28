Covid-19: Positive cases breach 800-mark in Singapore; 198 recovered

Contractors and workers pass a thermal scanner as part of the coronavirus outbreak precautions during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 28 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 70 cases of Covid-19 infection, with four cases involving Malaysians who are Singapore Work Pass holders.

This is the highest number of positive cases the republic has recorded so far within 24 hours, bringing the tally to 802.

In a statement today, MOH said of the 70 positive cases, 41 are imported while 29 are local cases who have no recent travel history abroad.

The 41 imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, Asean countries and other parts of Asia, it said.

Two of the imported cases involved Malaysian men, aged 28 and 47, with both currently warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) respectively.

Meanwhile, two other Malaysians — a 36-year old female and a 26-year old man — are part of the 29 new local cases.

The female patient is currently unlinked to any previous cases and warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while the man is linked to the cluster of SingPost Centre in Eunos Road and warded at NCID.

According to the ministry, 15 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities today, and in all, 198 have fully recovered.

Of the 420 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while 19 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, it said.

As at noon, MOH has identified 10,875 close contacts who have been quarantined. — Bernama