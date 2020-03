Taped-off areas for customers to distance themselves from each other are seen at a food court due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore March 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 26 — Singapore reported 52 new coronavirus cases today, taking its tally to 683 infections.

The health ministry said that out of the 52, 28 were imported while 24 were locally transmitted.

The city-state earlier today unveiled more than US$30 billion in new measures to help businesses and households fight the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to push the bellwether economy into a deep recession. — Reuters