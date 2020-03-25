Covid-19: 49 new cases in Singapore, 32 of them imported

Travellers are seen at the Changi Airport in Singapore. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 25 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced 49 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, bringing the tally to 558 so far.

Among the new infections, 32 were imported cases who had travel history to Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as well as other parts of Asia. All except two were returning residents and long term pass holders, the MOH said.

Of the remaining 17 cases, four were linked to previous cases while 13 infections are currently unlinked. Contact tracing is ongoing, MOH said.

The health ministry added that 155 people have fully recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospital — including three (Cases 94, 140 and 520) that were discharged yesterday.

Of the 401 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving.

Seventeen people are in critical condition under intensive care, MOH said, while two have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

In its statement, the ministry reminded those who have been issued with the 14-day Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) to remain in their place of residence at all times.

The MOH said that further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases. This was made possible with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force, it added.

― Fourteen of the confirmed cases (Cases 93, 95, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 108 and 110) are linked to Wizlearn Technologies.

― Forty-seven of the confirmed cases (Cases 94, 96, 107, 112, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 120, 121, 122, 125, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 133, 134, 137, 139, 140, 142, 144, 145, 146, 148, 149, 150, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 161, 164, 166, 174, 179, 185, 186, 196, 201, 218 and 224) are linked to a private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15. Two (Cases 142 and 144) are linked to Boulder+ Gym and Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah).

― Six of the confirmed cases (Cases 142, 162, 163, 305, 345 and 443) are linked to Boulder+ Gym at the Aperia Mall (12 Kallang Avenue).

― Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 144, 208, 214, 235 and 283) are linked to the Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah) (2B Hindhede Road).

― Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 183, 252 and 310) are linked to Masjid Al-Muttaqin (5140 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6).

The MOH said that in total, contact tracing is underway for 41 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions. ― TODAY