Travellers to Singapore must submit health declaration prior to arrival

A passenger passes through an automated immigration control gate at Changi airport’s Terminal 4 in Singapore April 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 23 — Effective 9am on March 27, 2020, all travellers to Singapore must submit a health declaration to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) via the SG Arrival Card e-Service that also comes with health declaration function, prior to their arrival.

Concurrently, Singapore will also discontinue the paper-based disembarkation/embarkation card, commonly known as the white card.

“They will have to do so via the SG Arrival Card (SGAC) e-Service”, said ICA in a statement issued here today.

The health declaration also applies to Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders that include student pass, dependent pass, work pass and long-term visit pass holders.

“This new entry requirement is an additional precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of importation of Covid-19 into Singapore, and will be subject to further review based on the global Covid-19 situation,” it said.

The SGAC e-Service is available at ICA website at https://eservices.ica.gov.sg/sgarrivalcard and the mobile application can be downloaded for free from Apple AppStore and Google Play. — Bernama