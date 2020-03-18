Covid-19: 23 new cases in Singapore — highest number reported in a day, 17 imported

Singapore has fourteen people under intensive care from the Covid-19 virus. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 18 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced 23 more cases of Covid-19 in Singapore. Of these, 17 are imported, two are linked to previous cases and four have no links established yet.

This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day — the previous high being the 17 announced today.

There have been 266 cases reported so far and of these, 114 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital, including five announced on Tuesday.

For the remaining 152 patients still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

Fourteen people are in critical condition under intensive care, MOH said in its statement.

The latest cases

Case 244

A 53-year-old Singaporean man who is an imported case. He had been in Germany from Feb 26 to 29, Italy from Feb 29 to March 7, and Switzerland from March 7 to 14.

He is warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).



He is linked to Case 243, a 36-year-old Singaporean man who had been in Germany, Italy and Switzerland in recent weeks.

He reported an onset of symptoms on March 7, went to the emergency department of Gleneagles Hospital on March 15, and was referred to NCID on the same day.

He tested positive on March 16 in the afternoon.



Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at a home office on River Valley Road. He lives along Alexandra Road.

Case 245

A 76-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. He is warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).



He reported onset of symptoms on March 12 and was taken by ambulance to SGH on March 15. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 16 in the afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Marina One West Tower (9 Straits View). He lives on Boon Lay Drive.

Case 246

A 39-year-old Canadian is an imported case. He had been in Japan from Feb 23 to March 7. He is warded in an isolation room at SGH.

He reported onset of symptoms on March 9. He went to the emergency department of SGH on March 15 and tested positive on March 16 in the afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had visited Singtel Comcentre (31 Exeter Road). He stays in the Tanjong Pagar area.



Case 247

A 41-year-old Singaporean man who is an imported case. He had been in the United Kingdom from March 5 to 8, and again from March 10 to 12, and France from March 8 to 10. He is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on March 16 and went to NCID on the same day. Test results confirmed Covid-19 on March 16 in the afternoon.

He lives along Tampines Avenue 8.

Case 248

A 23-year-old Malaysian woman who is a Singapore work pass holder, and had been in Malaysia from March 12 to 13. She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 249

A 42-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who had been in the United States from March 4 to 16. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 250

A 28-year-old Briton who is a Singapore work pass holder and an imported case. He had been in the United Kingdom and Austria from Feb 29 to March 14.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 251

A 59-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is a family member of Case 186.

Case 252

A 66-year-old Singaporean man who had been in Malaysia from Feb 25 to 29. He tested positive on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 253

A 24-year-old Singaporean man who had been in Spain from Feb 12 to March 16. He is an imported case.

He was diagnosed on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 254

A 43-year-old female Singapore permanent resident who is an imported case. She had been in France from Feb 22 to March 13. She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 255

A 44-year-old Swedish man who is a Singapore work pass holder. An imported case, he had been in Norway, Denmark and Sweden from March 1 to 9.

He was diagnosed on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 256

A 32-year-old Filipina who is a Singapore work pass holder, and has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is linked to Case 205, a 30-year-old Filipina who is a Singapore long-term visit pass holder and an imported case.

Case 257

A 19-year-old Frenchman who is a Singapore long-term pass holder, and had been in the United Kingdom from October 16, 2019 to March 14.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at the National University Hospital.

Case 258

A 47-year-old male Indian national who is an imported case. He had been in Europe from Feb 9 to March 15.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 259

A 30-year-old Singaporean woman who had been in the Philippines from March 7 to 9. An imported case, she tested positive on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 260

A 48-year-old female Singapore permanent resident who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at Farrer Park Hospital.

Case 261

A 30-year-old American man who is a Singapore work pass holder. An imported case, he had been in the United States from Feb 23 to March 9, and France from March 9 to 15.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 262

A 20-year-old Indonesian woman who is an imported case. She had been in the United Kingdom from late January to March 16. She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 263

A 52-year-old Singaporean woman who is an imported case. She had been in Spain from March 6 to 8 and again from March 9 to 14, and Portugal from March 8 to 9.

She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 17 in the morning, and is warded is an isolation room at NCID. She is linked to Case 266 below.

Case 264

A 41-year-old Indonesian woman who arrived in Singapore on March 16. An imported case, she tested positive on March17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 265

A 25-year-old Singaporean woman who is an imported case. She had been in the United Kingdom from March 6 to 14. She was diagnosed on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 266

A 63-year-old Singaporean man who is an imported case. He had been in Spain from March 6 to 8 and again from March 9 to 14, and Portugal from March 8 to 9.

He tested positive on March 17 in the morning, and is warded in an isolation room at NCID. He is linked to Case 263 above.

Links between previous cases

Further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases. This was made possible with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force, MOH said.

Eight of the locally transmitted confirmed cases (Cases 31, 33, 38, 83, 90, 91, 138 and 151), as well as Cases 8 and 9, are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore. These cases are linked to another 23 confirmed cases (Cases 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 73, 74, 78, 80, 81, 84, 88) who are linked to the Grace Assembly of God.

Fourteen of the confirmed cases (Cases 93, 95, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 108 and 110) are linked to Wizlearn Technologies.

Forty-seven of the confirmed cases (Cases 94, 96, 107, 112, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 120, 121, 122, 125, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 133, 134, 137, 139, 140, 142, 144, 145, 146, 148, 149, 150, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 161, 164, 166, 174, 179, 185, 186, 196, 201, 218 and 224) are linked to a private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong on 15 February. Two (Cases 142 and 144) are linked to the clusters at Boulder+ Gym and Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah).

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 142, 162 and 163) are linked to Boulder+ Gym in Aperia Mall (12 Kallang Avenue).

Four of the confirmed cases (Cases 144, 208, 214 and 235) are linked to the Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah) at 2B Hindhede Road near Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Investigations on these clusters are ongoing.

MOH added that contact tracing is underway for 16 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions. — TODAY