UK police charge another man over Vietnamese truck deaths

Migrants are often smuggled in trucks across the border. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 16 — British police said today they had charged another man as part of their investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a truck near London last year.

Valentin Calota, 37, will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court near London today charged with facilitating illegal immigration between May 2018 and Oct 2019.

The victims, who included two 15-year-old boys, were discovered in October in the truck container on an industrial estate in Grays in Essex, about 20 miles east of London.

Autopsies concluded that the provisional cause of death was a combination of hypoxia - oxygen deprivation - and hyperthermia - overheating - in an enclosed space. — Reuters