West Bank teen killed in clash with Palestinian security, says ministry

Wednesday, 19 Feb 2020 04:42 PM MYT

The violence reportedly erupted during celebrations following the release of a prisoner— Reuters pic
RAMALLAH, Feb 19 —  A Palestinian teenager died today from wounds sustained during clashes with Palestinian security forces in the West Bank, the health ministry said.

Salah Zakareneh, 17, was shot during a “violent clash” with Palestinian “security forces and armed men in the Qabatiya area” late Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

According to Palestinian news website Maan, Zakareneh was shot in the chest.

Three people, one of them a member of the Palestinian security forces, were wounded in the clashes, according to a security source cited by Maan.

The violence reportedly erupted during celebrations following the release of a prisoner from an Israeli jail. — AFP

